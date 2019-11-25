Police seek witnesses following Opotiki fatal crash

Police are asking for the public's help following a fatal crash yesterday near Opotiki.

The crash involved a utility vehicle and an SUV, and occurred at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Paerata Ridge Road about 10.10am.

Sadly, two people - the occupants of the utility vehicle - died at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward and speak to us.

Anyone who can help should call Whakatane Police on 105.

