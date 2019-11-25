Further appeals for information into Dargaville robbery

Police make further appeals for information into Dargaville aggravated robbery

Attribute to Detective Andrew Bailey, Dargaville Police:

Dargaville Police are renewing appeals to the public for information following an investigation in an aggravated robbery incident in September last year.

On Wednesday 18th September, 2018, the male victim was injured in an unprovoked attack which took place around 10.30pm in the middle of a road.

The exact location is unknown but the assault took place between Plunket Street and Awakino Street in Dargaville.

The victim was driving his vehicle – a distinctive orange/copper metallic coloured Lexus IS200 saloon - between these two locations when he has stopped his car to remove a stereo that was located in the middle of the road.

A male offender has approached the vehicle, yelled at the victim, reached into the car and removed the keys.

The victim was then dragged out of the car and was hit on the head and knocked unconscious.

Another person – a female – was believed to be with the male offender.

The offenders have stolen the vehicle and it has subsequently crashed at the eastern end of Victoria Road, Dargaville a short time later.

The offenders have then fled the scene.

Police have followed lines of enquiry in relation to this matter but unfortunately the identity of those involved remains unknown.

Detective Andrew Bailey says Police urge those with information about this matter to come forward.

“We know that there are people out there with information about this cowardly attack.

Relationships and allegiances change over time and our message to anyone with information about the identity of those involved is that you need to do the right thing and come forward to Police.”

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Andrew Bailey from Dargaville Police on 021 191 5765 or Detective Kyle Dalbeth on 021 191 2075.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

