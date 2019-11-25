Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Further appeals for information into Dargaville robbery

Monday, 25 November 2019, 9:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police make further appeals for information into Dargaville aggravated robbery

Attribute to Detective Andrew Bailey, Dargaville Police:

Dargaville Police are renewing appeals to the public for information following an investigation in an aggravated robbery incident in September last year.

On Wednesday 18th September, 2018, the male victim was injured in an unprovoked attack which took place around 10.30pm in the middle of a road.

The exact location is unknown but the assault took place between Plunket Street and Awakino Street in Dargaville.

The victim was driving his vehicle – a distinctive orange/copper metallic coloured Lexus IS200 saloon - between these two locations when he has stopped his car to remove a stereo that was located in the middle of the road.

A male offender has approached the vehicle, yelled at the victim, reached into the car and removed the keys.

The victim was then dragged out of the car and was hit on the head and knocked unconscious.

Another person – a female – was believed to be with the male offender.

The offenders have stolen the vehicle and it has subsequently crashed at the eastern end of Victoria Road, Dargaville a short time later.

The offenders have then fled the scene.

Police have followed lines of enquiry in relation to this matter but unfortunately the identity of those involved remains unknown.

Detective Andrew Bailey says Police urge those with information about this matter to come forward.

“We know that there are people out there with information about this cowardly attack.

Relationships and allegiances change over time and our message to anyone with information about the identity of those involved is that you need to do the right thing and come forward to Police.”

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Andrew Bailey from Dargaville Police on 021 191 5765 or Detective Kyle Dalbeth on 021 191 2075.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Before The Election: Prisoner Voting Rights To Be Restored

People sentenced to less than three years in prison will have their voting rights restored... This will return the law to how it was pre-2010 when a National Party Bill removed voting rights from all sentenced prisoners.

The announcement follows a report from the Waitangi Tribunal that the 2010 law disproportionally impacts Māori prisoners and is inconsistent with the Treaty of Waitangi. It also follows the High Court's declaration (upheld by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court) that the current law is inconsistent with the right to vote in the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>

ALSO:

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

ALSO:

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 