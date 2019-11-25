Fuel leak into Waikato River traced to source

25 November 2019



Waikato Regional Council staff have this morning deployed booms to prevent the spread of fuel leaking from a stormwater pipe into the Waikato River.

Members of the public contacted the council about 8am after seeing a sheen on the water immediately below its Hamilton East offices.

Staff from the council’s incident response team were deployed, with the source of the fuel being identified – a 200 litre drum containing what appears to be waste oil on shared business premises on Grey Street.

The leak from the drum has been stopped and the circumstances of it being there are being looked into.

Photo: Booms deployed in the water this morning have helped to prevent the fuel from spreading further downstream on the Waikato River.

