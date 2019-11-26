Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Temporary campervan parking for February visitors

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 11:02 am
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Dunedin (26 November 2019) – The Dunedin City Council is converting part of the Victoria Rd carpark to a temporary campervan site in February next year to cope with the large influx of visitors expected in Dunedin.

About 35 parks will be available for self-contained campervans at the carpark next to the Dunedin Ice Stadium from 1 to 11 February (see plan on next page). Several events are being held in the city during February (see table below).

The DCC Manager Events and Community Development Joy Gunn says the extra campervan parking will help ease demand for accommodation during what is expected to be one of the busiest periods the city has experienced. “The Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games and the Queen and Elton John concerts coincide with Dunedin’s busiest month for visitors and freedom camping visits, as well as the return of the city’s 20,000 students, so we’re expecting a record number of people in the city.”

No facilities will be provided at the site and the Moana Rua Road entrance will be closed as it is unsuitable for large campervans to enter. Part of the carpark will be set aside for people using the ice stadium, to ensure Masters Games competitors and supporters can still park next to the venue.

New Zealand Motor Caravan Association (NZMCA) members and non-NZMCA members will be able to use the carpark. It will be supervised by NZMCA members to ensure only self-contained vehicles park there.

Dates and activities in Dunedin, February 2020
1 – 9 February
Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games.
4 February
Elton John concert at Forsyth Barr Stadium.
7 February
Highlanders vs Sharks at Forsyth Barr Stadium.
10 February
Queen concert at Forsyth Barr Stadium.
15 February
Thieves Alley market day.
16 February
Otago Southland Pipe Band Contest.

ends

© Scoop Media

