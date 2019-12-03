Wellington weather disruption

Forecast severe weather has led to the cancellation of several Air New Zealand services in and out of Wellington Airport tomorrow, Tuesday 3 December.

Customers due to travel tomorrow who are able to make changes to their booking online will be sent a notification outlining how to change their flight. Customers who cannot make changes to their online booking can contact Air New Zealand via private message on Facebook or Twitter, or by contacting the airline’s contact centre.

Air New Zealand is offering fare flexibility for the next 72 hours, where customers with cancelled flights will have the option to transfer their booking to another date or hold the fare value in credit for up to 12 months toward future travel. Customers with online bookings will be able to make these changes via their app or the airline’s website without the need to get in touch with Air New Zealand’s contact centre.

Customers with Wellington flights are strongly recommended to consider deferring non-urgent travel, and those who do need to travel should keep an eye on the airline’s Arrivals and Departures page for the latest information.

The airline’s contact centre is experiencing very high call volumes and all customers are kindly asked to defer non-urgent calls.

The airline recommends customers ensure they are subscribed to Air New Zealand’s Travel Alert service to receive ongoing updates.

