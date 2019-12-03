AT seeks feedback on proposed Papatoetoe safety improvements



Papatoetoe is set to be made safer for those passing through the busy Cavendish Drive - Norman Spencer Drive intersection.

Auckland Transport (AT) is seeking feedback on proposed safety improvements to the high-risk spot. This would include signalisation of the existing Give-Way intersection to prevent cars from turning into oncoming traffic.

The proposed project, partly funded by the Regional Fuel Tax, is supported by the Otara-Papatoetoe Local Board.

Board chair, Lotu Fuli, says she is happy to see the proposed project taking shape.

“The safety of our residents on our roads is paramount to the board. Cavendish Drive is an extremely busy road and this intersection in particular is well used by our Papatoetoe and Manukau commuters. Our local board is keen to see more of the Regional Fuel Tax funding spent on safety projects in our area.”

AT’s Group Manager of Network Management, Randhir Karma, says 10 crashes were reported at the Cavendish Drive and Norman Spencer Drive intersection from 2013 to 2017.

“Of those, three resulted in serious injuries. The proposed improvements will make this intersection much safer for all those using it and will help get us closer to our Vision Zero goal – creating a safer transport system and significantly reducing road trauma.”



Proposed changes include:

• Signalisation of existing Give-Way controlled intersection, with safe pedestrian crossing facilities;

• New road markings, signage, kerb extension and slip lane removal;

• Painting green cycle stop boxes at the front of the existing cycle lanes.

The consultation period runs from today 3 December, till 17 December 2019. For more information and to have your say:

https://at.govt.nz/about-us/have-your-say/south-auckland-consultations/cavendish-drive-papatoetoe-intersection-improvements/



