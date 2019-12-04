Cyclist dies following crash involving fleeing driver

Attribute to Inspector Shanan Gray, Acting District Commander, Waitemata:

Police can confirm that a cyclist who was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle during a fleeing driver incident in Massey last week, has sadly died in hospital last night.

He was a 39-year-old male from Auckland.

Police are not in a position to publicly confirm his identity today, however we expect to be able to release his name in the coming days.

Our deepest sympathies are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

The victim was cycling on Don Buck Road on Monday 25th November 2019 when he was struck by a vehicle that was fleeing from Police and sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Acting District Commander for Waitemata, Inspector Shanan Gray, says the cyclist’s death is a tragedy.

“Our hearts go out to his family and we are ensuring that they are provided with support at this time.

“Our staff are also devastated.

Police officers come to work each and every day to keep our community safe and this is an absolutely tragic outcome.

“We continue to urge anyone who is signalled to stop by Police to do so immediately.

It is simply not worth putting your life, and the lives of innocent members of the public who are going about their daily business, at risk.

“The consequences can be deadly and unfortunately on this occasion the decision not to stop has had a devastating, tragic outcome involving a member of the public.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection to this incident later the same evening in Massey.

He is next due to appear in the Waitakere District Court on 5th December, 2019 on driving-related charges and other unrelated serious charges.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has already been notified.

Police cannot rule out the possibility of additional charges being laid.

As the matter is before the courts, Police are not in a position to comment further.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

