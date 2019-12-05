Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Get Grilled by Josh Emett, not the sun, this summer

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 9:58 am
Press Release: Melanoma New Zealand


Top Kiwi chef and Melanoma New Zealand Ambassador Josh Emett has teamed up with Melanoma New Zealand to launch ‘Grilled by Josh’, a competition that’s not just about winning a really great prize but also a reminder to take care of our skin and avoid cooking ourselves in the harsh New Zealand sun this summer.

“This competition aims to encourage us all to grill our food, not burn our skin, and along the way we can give away a pretty cool prize if I do say so myself, and raise money for Melanoma New Zealand at the same time,” says Josh.

“No matter where in New Zealand the winner lives, I’ll come to their home, bring all the food, cook up a feast, have some laughs and at the end it all, they’ll get to keep the BBQ too”.

TV personality and comedian Te Radar teamed up with Josh to present the light-hearted Grilled by Josh campaign video, which can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/hvDjdzIt0t0

“Although it’s a really fun competition, there’s a very serious intent behind it,” says Melanoma New Zealand Chief Executive Andrea Newland.

“We have the highest rates of melanoma in the world,” says Ms Newland. “Each year, more than 4,000 people are diagnosed, and more than 360 people die from melanoma in New Zealand – that’s higher than our road toll. But the majority of skin cancers are preventable, so it’s really important that protecting our skin is top of mind this summer. Regular skin checks are vital too – if melanoma is caught and treated early, it is almost always curable.”

Josh adds “I lost my beloved Dad to melanoma in 2011. He was a farmer who like many New Zealanders loved the outdoors and spent much of his life exposed to large amounts of sun with very little protection from the harsh rays. My greatest wish, and one close to my heart, is to help Melanoma New Zealand in its charity work and in the prevention of this cancer which claims the lives of many New Zealanders each year.”

The Grilled by Josh competition costs $10 to enter with proceeds going to Melanoma New Zealand. The competition closes on 24 January 2020. The Masport Super Grande RBW 210 BBQ is worth $1999.

For more information on the competition or to enter, visit: grilledbyjosh.co.nz

