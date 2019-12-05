Homicide enquiry launched following serious assault

Hutt Valley Police have launched a homicide enquiry following the death of a man after a serious assault in a Lower Hutt carpark on Tuesday 3 December.

Police were called to a Knights Road carpark at about 11.30am on Tuesday following an assault.

A 55-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries, however he passed away late last night.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today on serious assault charges.

Further charges are likely.

Police continue to support the victim’s family, who are understandably devastated.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and speak with Police.

"We also want to thank members of the public who intervened and assisted the victim," he says.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Police on 105 and quote file 191203/2503.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

