New seal on the Auckland Harbour Bridge over Christmas

5 December 2019



Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will carry out maintenance work, including resurfacing, on the Auckland Harbour Bridge over the Christmas - New Year holiday period.

The two southbound clip-on lanes of the bridge will close on Boxing Day for up to ten days. Shelly Beach Road off-ramp will also close and access to Shelley Beach Road from Westhaven Drive will operate on a stop/go system.

Three lanes on the bridge will be open to traffic at all times in both directions during the clip-on closure, says NZ Transport Agency Auckland System Manager, Andrea Williamson.

“The southbound lanes will close in the early hours of 26 December and the work will be subject to weather conditions.”

“The resurfacing process on the bridge requires 3-5 days to “cure” before allowing traffic on it, so while it may look as if nothing is happening the team will be using the closure for other maintenance tasks.”

Ms Williamson says the Auckland Harbour Bridge is one of the busiest sections of motorway in Auckland, with more than 170,000 vehicle movements on an average day.

“The resurfacing of the clip-on lanes will provide a uniform, smooth and resilient surface, which will improve the safety and driving experience for motorists. The lanes were last resurfaced at the end of 2017.”

The work is part of the Transport Agency’s ongoing maintenance programme to ensure the harbour bridge is kept in a first class and safe condition for Auckland communities and visitors. The resurfacing work is scheduled to take place during the Christmas holiday period when traffic volumes are lighter than at other times of the year.

“We’re expecting traffic to flow well in both directions and weather permitting, the bridge will be fully opened before most people return from their Christmas break,” says Ms Williamson.

“The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience and understanding while this essential work is carried out.”

If there are delays on the bridge, motorists should consider the Western Ring Route as an alternative, using the North-Western Motorway (SH16) and State Highway 18.

ends

© Scoop Media

