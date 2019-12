Update – serious crash, SH5, Hastings District

One person has died following the crash this morning on State Highway 5, Te Pohue, Hastings District.

Another person is currently in a critical condition.

The road will remain closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

There are no diversions available and traffic is currently being turned around.

Motorists should continue to avoid the area and delay travel if at all possible.





