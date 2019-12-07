Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

QLDC continues to respond to lake levels

Saturday, 7 December 2019, 12:04 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

QLDC continues to respond to lake levels

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) staff and contractors are continuing to respond to high lake levels in and around Wānaka and Queenstown in line with the latest modelling and the local situation.

Ongoing precautionary measures include debris clearance on both lakefronts with some 40 truckloads of driftwood removed from Wānaka alone yesterday. Fencing is in place and heavy machinery in operation so please take care if you’re in these areas.

Wastewater remains isolated on Ardmore Street and lower Helwick Street in Wānaka. A small additional area of the Wānaka CBD will have its wastewater services turned off from midday today as a precaution to protect the network in case of further lake level rises. This will affect low-lying parts of Dunmore Street. Council contractors are meeting individual business and property owners to inform them in advance that they will not be able to use toilets, sinks and other drains from midday.

Normal vehicle access remains to the majority of the Wānaka CBD except Ardmore Street from Lakeside Road to McDougall Street, and the lower part of Helwick Street between Dunmore and Ardmore Streets. A temporary 30km/h speed limit remains in place where signed.

There is some restricted pedestrian access in specific areas close to the Wānaka lakefront. Fencing will be moved throughout the day as the lake level changes and people are requested not to enter flooded areas both for their own safety and also to protect private businesses.

Road closures elsewhere in the district remain unchanged. These include Paradise Road, Rees Valley Road, Kinloch Road, The Branches Road (from the boulders) and Mt Aspiring Road (from Roys Peak).

A 130m-long concrete block wall was completed at Queenstown Bay yesterday afternoon. This is to protect the nearby pump station and Bathhouse Café from wave action.

More sand and a further 1,000 sandbags will be delivered to Queenstown today. 500 bags will be available this morning from the Rees Street site, with an additional 500 bags at the Beach Street site this afternoon.

Stock remains in Glenorchy and Wānaka should it be required while feedback from the Kingston community confirms the township has sufficient sandbags.

Otago Regional Council (ORC) and QLDC are continuing to monitor lake and river levels, and are prepared to implement local road closures in affected areas if necessary.

Harbour Master Marty Black reiterated yesterday’s warning about swollen rivers and significant risk due to the possibility of floating debris and submerged structures.

“We recommend everyone stays off the lakes and rivers, in particular the Mata-Au Clutha River which is at High-Level Alert. We are continuing to monitor the levels and flow rates and if necessary will explicitly prohibit any activity on our waterways,” said Mr Black.

This morning’s modelling from ORC, which has factored in current rain events, does not predict further significant increases in the levels of Lakes Wānaka and Wakatipu. Lake Wānaka is predicted to reach 280.43m while Lake Wakatipu will now peak on Monday morning at 311.4m. This would see lakes peak at levels well over a metre below the 1999 level for Wakatipu and just under a metre below for Wānaka.

Further updates will be provided on QLDC’s Facebook page (@QLDCinfo), while updated levels for Lake Wakatipu and Lake Wānaka can be found below.

ENDS|KUA MUTU.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Madrid Climate Talks: Decade Ending 2019 Likely To Be Hottest On Record

Exceptional global heat driven by greenhouse gas emissions mean this decade will most likely go down as the warmest on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization...

The agency also finds that 2019 is on track to be the second or third warmest year in history, with the global average temperature during January through October, roughly 1.1 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial era.

“If we do not take urgent climate action now, then we are heading for a temperature increase of more than 3°C by the end of the century, with ever more harmful impacts on human wellbeing.” More>>

 

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm... More>>

ALSO:

Tūhoronuku Mandate Recognition Ends: "New Opportunity" For Ngāpuhi Treaty Negotiations

The Crown is providing an opportunity for the hapu of Ngāpuhi to rebuild its framework from the ground up for collective negotiations to deal with its historical Treaty claims... More>>

ALSO:

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

ALSO:

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Call: Online Crisis Response Workshop In Wellington

Governments and tech companies are holding a two-day workshop, hosted by YouTube/Google in Wellington, to test the Christchurch Call Shared Crisis Response Protocol. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 