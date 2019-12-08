Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lifeguard training turns into rock fishing rescue

Sunday, 8 December 2019, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Lifeguard training turns into rock fishing rescue

Off-duty lifeguards from United North Piha Lifeguard Service successfully rescued a fisherman swept off the rocks at Piha around 10am this morning (Sunday 8 December).

The lifeguards were taking part in Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) training when they received an urgent call-out for a rock fisherman swept off “Fisherman’s Rock” which is south of Piha Beach. During the incident, the rock fisherman’s fishing partner deployed an angel ring (lifebuoy or life ring) to assist the troubled patient before using a radio to communicate with a family member to alert emergency services.

Two IRB’s were swiftly launched in response to the call and the fisherman was saved by lifeguards who drove the patient to shore for further assessment. Director of Lifesaving at United North Piha Victoria Mulrennan was involved in the rescue and says that it was a case of lifeguards being at the right place at the right time, and the fisherman having the right water safety gear.

“As soon as we were alerted to the incident we were ready to respond with trained lifeguards and the right gear,” she says. “Rescues along the rocks can be tricky and lifeguards were managing a particularly large surf. Thankfully, the rock fishers also did all the right things, both the angel ring and lifejacket made them easier to spot.”

Surf Life Saving Northern Region Lifesaving Manager Ari Peach says that both floatation devices saved the rock fisherman’s life.

“We continue to urge all rock fishers to use a life jacket at all times. Both the life jacket and angel ring undoubtedly saved a life by keeping the rock fisher afloat prior to being rescued,” he says. “While lifeguards are well trained and prepared for incident responses, beach-goers and fishers have a responsibility to be prepared. This fisherman followed all our safety advice and thankfully avoided tragedy. Without a lifejacket this rescue could’ve ended much differently.”

Auckland Council Senior Ranger Stuart Leighton says that the angel rings were installed in 2009 as part of the West Coast Rock Fishing Project, a joint agency campaign between Surf Life Saving Northern Region, Drowning Prevention Auckland and Auckland Council.

“The angel rings are another important “layer of protection” in the water that have been placed in high-use high-risk rock fishing spots along the West Coast,” he says. “While they are an important safety measure, lifejackets are still vital for members of the public taking part in recreational rock fishing.”

Ends


SLSNR Rock Fishing Safety Messages

• Check the conditions
• Always wear a lifejacket
• Never fish alone and always let someone know when you will be returning home
• Always wear the correct equipment (Light clothing and sturdy footwear is essential)
• Beware of waves and swells (Never turn your back to the surf and keep an eye on the tide so you don’t get caught)
• If you see someone in trouble call 111 and ask for Police.

DPA Rock Fishing Safety Messages

Check the conditions
This includes swell, weather and tide forecasts as well as advice on safety signs.
Wear a lifejacket and correct clothing
Light clothing, sturdy footwear such as sneakers and a lifejacket are essential.
Beware of waves and swells
Always face the sea, never turn your back. Have a clear escape path to safe ground and don’t get caught by an incoming tide or large swell.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Surf Life Saving Northern Region on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Madrid Climate Talks: Decade Ending 2019 Likely To Be Hottest On Record

Exceptional global heat driven by greenhouse gas emissions mean this decade will most likely go down as the warmest on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization...

The agency also finds that 2019 is on track to be the second or third warmest year in history, with the global average temperature during January through October, roughly 1.1 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial era.

“If we do not take urgent climate action now, then we are heading for a temperature increase of more than 3°C by the end of the century, with ever more harmful impacts on human wellbeing.” More>>

 

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm... More>>

ALSO:

Tūhoronuku Mandate Recognition Ends: "New Opportunity" For Ngāpuhi Treaty Negotiations

The Crown is providing an opportunity for the hapu of Ngāpuhi to rebuild its framework from the ground up for collective negotiations to deal with its historical Treaty claims... More>>

ALSO:

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

ALSO:

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Call: Online Crisis Response Workshop In Wellington

Governments and tech companies are holding a two-day workshop, hosted by YouTube/Google in Wellington, to test the Christchurch Call Shared Crisis Response Protocol. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 