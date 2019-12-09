Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Transport plans released for Drury

Monday, 9 December 2019, 4:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency


Steps to improve future transport connections in Drury have progressed with a shortlist of potential routes being shared with property owners this week.

All preferred options provide for frequent public transport, walking and cycling along with vehicle journeys and will support the development of high quality and sustainable communities. The options include a new, four-lane transport corridor from Hunua Road to Waihoehoe Road, upgrades to Waihoehoe, Jesmond and Bremner East Roads, and an upgrade to State Highway 22 between Oira Road and State Highway 1 Drury Interchange.

These options have been developed by the Supporting Growth Programme, which is planning the transport networks needed for Auckland’s future urban growth areas over the next 30 years. The programme is a collaboration between Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and is being developed in line with Auckland Council’s land use planning.

The Drury transport options are part of an overall package of future transport investments that include public transport, walking and cycling planned for Takaanini, Opāheke, Drury, Paerata and Pukekohe that will support the growing population and unlock housing and job opportunities.

Auckland Transport Chief Executive Shane Ellison says the proposed network will provide safe, accessible and sustainable travel choices that promote a greater use of public transport.

“The community in southern Auckland has told us they’re looking for more public transport, walking and cycling connections and they’re integral to our long-term planning.”

Other key projects being progressed by the Supporting Growth programme include the Mill Road Corridor (Drury, Takaanini and Papakura sections), strategic and arterial connections in and around Pukekohe, new rail stations and improvements to the rail line between Papakura and Pukekohe. These projects are still in the planning phases with property owners and community engagement scheduled for March or April 2020.

NZ Transport Agency’s Director of Regional Relationships Steve Mutton says it had hoped to be able to engage with all property owners within corridor areas, and the wider community, on each of these projects throughout 2020.

“Given the amount of valuable feedback we received from the community and more than 300 property owners in these growth areas when we met with them in July 2019, and the complexity of the projects, we need to make sure we balance all considerations and get this right”.

“The Drury options are ready for feedback from property owners and we’re on track to have options available for the other projects in March or April next year. We look forward to hearing further feedback and insights from the people who know this area well, the property owners, as well as the community, which will inform the next stage of planning,” he says.

Approximately 1500 property owners within the proposed corridors for each of these projects have been contacted by letter this week to update them on the progress of each project.

The Supporting Growth programme is a key initiative under the Auckland Transport Alignment Project (ATAP), which sets the strategic direction for Auckland’s transport network over the next 10 years and beyond. The Supporting Growth team’s next step following landowner feedback is to undertake more detailed investigations and begin staged route protection processes over the next few years.

Further details about the Supporting Growth programme including updated maps, project information and timelines is available at www.supportinggrowth.govt.nz

