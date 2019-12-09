Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heavy Rain Event West Coast Dec 9 1800 hours

Monday, 9 December 2019, 6:31 pm
Press Release: West Coast Emergency Management

Media Release 8 –

Heavy Rain Event West Coast

9 December 2019

1800 hours

West Coast Heavy Rain Event

SH6 from Makarora to Haast is open to one lane at Clarke Bluff, between 10am and 4pm each day until further notice.

SH6 Haast to Paringa is open and clear.

SH6 Paringa to Fox Glacier is closed NZTA are aiming to have this open by 5pm tomorrow.

SH6 Fox Glacier to Franz Josef NZTA are intending to have this open for one way traffic only between

10am and 12 noon on Wednesday and Thursday then open to one way traffic from 10am Friday. SH6 Franz Josef to Whataroa is open and clear.

SH6 Whataroa to Hari Hari - NZTA are assessing the possibility of an opening prior to Christmas but are continuing to assess the damage to this section of highway.

SH6 Hari Hari to Hokitika is open and clear.

There are arrangements being made for a one way escorted convoy leaving Franz Josef at 1400 hours tomorrow Tuesday 10th December to clear traffic all the way through to Wanaka – outside of this convoy the above road closures are still in force.

We advise people to consider travel options and keep up to date on state highway status at the NZTA site: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic All other highways in the Grey and Buller regions are open and clear with business as usual.

Residents at Fox Glacier and Hari Hari are advised to continue to conserve water until further notice. Power was restored to Fox Glacier and Paringa last night, consumers are asked to continue to conserve power.

Chorus are intending to temporarily reconnect the fibre late Wednesday / early Thursday this is contingent on work being completed at Dochertys Creek. Once this is connected all telecommunications will be restored.

An Emergency Management Assistance Team has been deployed to Franz Josef tonight along with further Civil Defence Staff to assist the team on the ground that have worked tirelessly for the past several days.

Some tourists have self-evacuated using the operators in the region. Civil defence are planning for further evacuations tomorrow for those that need to get out as soon as possible for welfare purposes.

Westland Emergency Operations Centre is standing down from 1800 hours tonight and will be staffed again from 0800 Tuesday 10th December with the focus continuing on recovery.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from West Coast Emergency Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ Live Blog: Eruption At Whakaari / White Island

An eruption has occured on Whakaari / White Island in the Eastern Bay of Plenty, sending a huge plume of smoke and ash into the sky.More>>

Police Update
While it was initially believed there were approximately 100 people on or near the island at the time of the eruption, we now believe there were fewer than 50.

Some of those people have been transported to shore, however a number believed to be on the island are currently unaccounted for. Of those transported to shore, at least one has been critically injured. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: Weather Mayhem Strands Tourists; Major Roads Closed

Hundreds of tourists are stranded on the West Coast, and on the other side of the South Island a flood-damaged bridge has closed State Highway 1, after a weekend of torrential rain... More>>

ALSO:

Policing: Armoured Specialist Police Vehicles

New Zealand Police has taken delivery of three Armoured Special Purpose Vehicles. The vehicles are unmarked and look like standard Toyota Land cruisers... They will not be used for patrol. More>>

Single Use PVC And Polystyrene Out: Next Steps On Plastic Waste

The Government will phase out more single-use plastics following the success of its single-use plastic bag ban earlier this year and the release today of a pivotal report for dealing with waste. More>>

ALSO:

Faafoi Statement: Minister's Suspicious Immigration Texts

I have apologised to the Prime Minister and understand I have let her down in regards to my dealings with Jason Kerrison over an immigration matter concerning his family. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 