Heavy Rain Event West Coast Dec 9 1800 hours

West Coast Heavy Rain Event

SH6 from Makarora to Haast is open to one lane at Clarke Bluff, between 10am and 4pm each day until further notice.

SH6 Haast to Paringa is open and clear.

SH6 Paringa to Fox Glacier is closed NZTA are aiming to have this open by 5pm tomorrow.

SH6 Fox Glacier to Franz Josef NZTA are intending to have this open for one way traffic only between

10am and 12 noon on Wednesday and Thursday then open to one way traffic from 10am Friday. SH6 Franz Josef to Whataroa is open and clear.

SH6 Whataroa to Hari Hari - NZTA are assessing the possibility of an opening prior to Christmas but are continuing to assess the damage to this section of highway.

SH6 Hari Hari to Hokitika is open and clear.

There are arrangements being made for a one way escorted convoy leaving Franz Josef at 1400 hours tomorrow Tuesday 10th December to clear traffic all the way through to Wanaka – outside of this convoy the above road closures are still in force.

We advise people to consider travel options and keep up to date on state highway status at the NZTA site: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic All other highways in the Grey and Buller regions are open and clear with business as usual.

Residents at Fox Glacier and Hari Hari are advised to continue to conserve water until further notice. Power was restored to Fox Glacier and Paringa last night, consumers are asked to continue to conserve power.

Chorus are intending to temporarily reconnect the fibre late Wednesday / early Thursday this is contingent on work being completed at Dochertys Creek. Once this is connected all telecommunications will be restored.

An Emergency Management Assistance Team has been deployed to Franz Josef tonight along with further Civil Defence Staff to assist the team on the ground that have worked tirelessly for the past several days.

Some tourists have self-evacuated using the operators in the region. Civil defence are planning for further evacuations tomorrow for those that need to get out as soon as possible for welfare purposes.

Westland Emergency Operations Centre is standing down from 1800 hours tonight and will be staffed again from 0800 Tuesday 10th December with the focus continuing on recovery.



