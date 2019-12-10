Operation Cactus puts the sting in vehicle crime



Police have been putting a stop to the prickly issue of vehicle crime in an Auckland suburb as part of Operation Cactus.

Avondale Tactical Crime Unit (TCU) launched operation focused on vehicle crime around the Balmoral area.

Sergeant Boycie Nelson, of Avondale TCU, says the four-day operation resulted in 17 arrests.

Police also made 322 vehicle stops, conducted 81 bail checks and issued 22 infringement notices.

“Our intelligence showed there had been an increase in vehicle crime in this area, particularly with valuable items being stolen out of parked cars while owners dined at nearby restaurants,” says Sergeant Nelson.

“To tackle this, we focused in on the Balmoral area and increased the Police presence there throughout the evening and night times.”

Sergeant Nelson says the team also recovered a large amount of stolen property as part of the operation.

“These were items like mobile phones, a laptop and other personal items,” he says.

“We would like anyone who may recognise recovered property in the photos to get in touch with the Avondale Police Station, as we would like to have it returned to its owner.”

The operation also complemented the Ponsonby Community Policing Team’s around the Balmoral and Mt Eden in the week prior.

That operation saw community staff out speaking with business owners and members of the public.

“Police were reminding patrons of the importance of being vigilant in keeping their property secure,” says Sergeant Nelson.

“Our aim was to make them a less attractive target for opportunistic thieves.

“This includes making sure any high valuable items are removed from parked vehicles or kept hidden from plain sight.”

Anyone who may recognise some of the recovered items can contact Avondale Police on 105 or visit the station.

