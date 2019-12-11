Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hutt City Council backs changes to waste and recycling

Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 9:05 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Better managing waste and recycling across Lower Hutt, and replacing Naenae Pool alongside a plan to reinvigorate the town centre have been agreed as two key priorities by Hutt City Council at a meeting last night.

The priority projects will now go forward for community consultation as an amendment to the Long Term Plan.

“We have some pressing matters that need resolution and cannot wait until the next Long Term Plan,” says Hutt City Council Mayor Campbell Barry.

“Bringing our waste services into the 21st century and tackling our city’s waste problem is critical. Overhauling the way we manage waste, providing a cost-effective rubbish collection service and an efficient recycling system is long overdue. I’m pleased that council has prioritised providing a much better rubbish and recycling system for our residents.

“Council is also delivering on Naenae to rebuild a pool and take steps to better plan the urban environment in the town centre. We have heard the community and they have told us that this is the best way we can support them and future generations of Naenae residents. Council will now move urgently to incorporate both Naenae Pool and the improvements to waste management in the Long Term Plan,” says Mayor Barry.

“We all need to get better at reducing and managing our waste and ensuring that we minimise waste going to our landfill to extend its life as long as possible. The changes will require significant investment but the current system is costing us on several fronts such as the impact of litter on our waterways and the health and safety of workers collecting rubbish bags.”

At the same time, Mayor Barry signalled that some hard decisions will need to be made in next year’s annual plan, to enable investment in core infrastructure, and the Cross Valley Link, which received backing for increased investment at the meeting. Councillors also supported Mayor Barry treating the Melling Interchange as a priority. “We need the government’s support to get these projects moving to improve our city’s resilience and to sustain growth. Council will be putting forward a strong case requesting that Melling is part of the Government’s recently signalled spend on infrastructure.”

Reviewing council’s rates policy and deciding how rates are spread between different property categories was also high on the priority list for council.

“The recent revaluation process with significant variations in values particularly between residential and commercial properties has highlighted the need to take a good look at our current rates policy,” says Hutt City Council’s Chief Executive Jo Miller.

Both the pool and changes to rubbish and recycling, alongside rates, will require amendments to the Long Term Plan 2018- 2028, and will be consulted on from early April 2020 as part of the Annual Plan process.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island

At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.

To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>

Police Update: Work Continues On Recovery; Clarification On Investigation
Police has been working with Defence and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) to determine conditions on the island including gas levels in the atmosphere, so that we can understand the nature of the current conditions...
Police can also confirm we have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths and injuries on Whakaari / White Island... To correct an earlier statement, it is too early to confirm whether there will also be a criminal investigation. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Mosque Attacks: Names Of Arresting Officers Released

Police are now in the position to name the two officers involved in the arrest of the alleged gunman responsible for the attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood Mosques on March 15. More>>

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: Weather Mayhem Strands Tourists; Major Roads Closed

Hundreds of tourists are stranded on the West Coast, and on the other side of the South Island a flood-damaged bridge has closed State Highway 1, after a weekend of torrential rain... More>>

ALSO:

Policing: Armoured Specialist Police Vehicles

New Zealand Police has taken delivery of three Armoured Special Purpose Vehicles. The vehicles are unmarked and look like standard Toyota Land cruisers... They will not be used for patrol. More>>

Single Use PVC And Polystyrene Out: Next Steps On Plastic Waste

The Government will phase out more single-use plastics following the success of its single-use plastic bag ban earlier this year and the release today of a pivotal report for dealing with waste. More>>

ALSO:

Faafoi Statement: Minister's Suspicious Immigration Texts

I have apologised to the Prime Minister and understand I have let her down in regards to my dealings with Jason Kerrison over an immigration matter concerning his family. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 