Statement from Paul Quinn, Chair of White Island Tours
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 11:20 am
Press Release: White Island Tours
11 December 2019
Statement from Paul Quinn, Chair of
White Island Tours Limited:
“First and foremost,
we would like to express our sorrow and offer condolences to
those who have lost their loved ones following the eruption
on Whakaari / White Island on Monday.
At this stage,
recovery of loved ones who are still on the island is of
paramount concern and all of our resources including
vessels, protection equipment and personnel have been made
available to NZ Police and Civil Defence to support the
recovery mission.
For Ngāti Awa (tangata whenua of
Whakatāne) our responsibility to provide care for our
people and visitors during this difficult time is foremost
in our minds and actions. We are focussed on wrapping the
necessary support around affected families and staff, all of
whom are understandably distraught.
Karakia (prayer)
services are being held daily to give staff and affected
families an opportunity to come together in our grief.
Local liaisons are being appointed to support overseas
families who are arriving in Whakatāne. Support packages
are being put together today including practical and useful
items for those families as they await news and updates on
the recovery mission.
We are committed to
facilitating family members’ travel and other arrangements
while we all await the return of loved ones to their
families.
We would like to acknowledge the numerous
offers of support from our community and also wider iwi from
across the country. Ka nui te mihi ki a koutou katoa.
There are many questions that are left to be answered
but our priority at this time is on the welfare of those
affected.”
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Work Continues On Recovery; Clarification On Investigation
Police has been working with Defence and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) to determine conditions on the island including gas levels in the atmosphere, so that we can understand the nature of the current conditions...
Police can also confirm we have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths and injuries on Whakaari / White Island... To correct an earlier statement, it is too early to confirm whether there will also be a criminal investigation. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>