Last opportunity for the West Coast firearms amnesty
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 12:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Last opportunity for the West Coast to hand-in prohibited
firearms and parts
There are now less than 2 weeks to go
until the amnesty and buy-back for prohibited firearms and
parts ends on 20 December 2019.
Time is running out for
those of you who have not yet handed-in your prohibited
items and want to be compensated.
While the online
notification system is unavailable, firearm holders can
still attend a collection event and complete the buy-back
process there.
If you need a bulk-pick up of prohibited
items, or you need to apply for Unique Prohibited or to have
your firearm modified, please call 0800 311 311.
If you
can’t make a collection event, hand-in at your local
Police station.
There are multiple collection events on
this weekend on the West Coast:
Fri 13 Dec & Sat 14 Dec:
Cobden League Club Rooms, Greymouth, 10am-3pm
Sun 15 Dec:
Westport Racing Club Rooms, Westport, 10am-2pm
For those
firearm holders who are still unsure of whether their
firearm is prohibited, you need to get onto Police’s
website or call 0800 311 311 to check.
The laws won’t be
changing – so don’t hold out.
Here is a list of next
week’s final events, you can also call 0800 311
311.
Police look forward to welcoming you to a collection
event.
ends
