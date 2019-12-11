Last opportunity for the West Coast firearms amnesty

There are now less than 2 weeks to go until the amnesty and buy-back for prohibited firearms and parts ends on 20 December 2019.

Time is running out for those of you who have not yet handed-in your prohibited items and want to be compensated.

While the online notification system is unavailable, firearm holders can still attend a collection event and complete the buy-back process there.

If you need a bulk-pick up of prohibited items, or you need to apply for Unique Prohibited or to have your firearm modified, please call 0800 311 311.

If you can’t make a collection event, hand-in at your local Police station.

There are multiple collection events on this weekend on the West Coast:

Fri 13 Dec & Sat 14 Dec: Cobden League Club Rooms, Greymouth, 10am-3pm

Sun 15 Dec: Westport Racing Club Rooms, Westport, 10am-2pm

For those firearm holders who are still unsure of whether their firearm is prohibited, you need to get onto Police’s website or call 0800 311 311 to check.

The laws won’t be changing – so don’t hold out.

Here is a list of next week’s final events, you can also call 0800 311 311.

Police look forward to welcoming you to a collection event.

