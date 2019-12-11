Clean boat hulls prevent spread of marine pests
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Heading into summer, Council reminds boat owners to keep
their hulls clean to ensure harmful marine pests don’t
enter our port.
Council’s Regional Pest Management Plan
allows for no more than a ‘slime layer’ on the hull of a
vessel and recommends antifouling every 1-2 years.
Boat
owners should pay close attention to hidden areas which
could contain contaminants from other ports.
Marine pests
disrupt the natural biodiversity of the ecosystem and can
pose a huge risk to native flora and fauna. Pests such as
Mediterranean fanworm form dense colonies, disrupt native
wildlife and look unsightly.
Together with Eastland Port,
Council’s biosecurity team works hard on monitoring and
education to keep our harbour pest-free.
Biosecurity
divers will be in Gisborne later this summer to complete a
survey of marine pests at the port.
Biosecurity team
leader Phil Karaitiana recommends local boat owners check
the rules for other regions before travelling there.
“It
is a good idea to submit antifouling documentation before
arriving. This will avoid travel delays or the risk of being
turned away at a port,” he says.
“If you see anything
suspicious or suspect you have found a marine pest, don’t
attempt to remove it yourself but instead record the
locations, take a photo and let Council’s biosecurity team
know immediately.”
Gisborne district biosecurity
requirements and additional information is available on our
website
