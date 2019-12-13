UPDATE 3: Whakaari/ White Island body recovery



Statement attributable to Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement

The operation to recover the bodies on Whakaari / White Island this morning is going to plan.

The recovery team is in the area where we believe the majority of the bodies are.

The operation is taking more time than expected, this is due to the protective equipment the recovery team is wearing which can be restrictive and heavy but is necessary.

Conditions for the operation are good in regard to the weather, sea state and the environment on the island.

ENDS

