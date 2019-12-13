Walking the length of NZ for Mental health

I am walking the length of New Zealand to Raise awareness of suicide in NZ. All funds will be donated to the Mental Health Foundation of NZ.

In the year 2018 685 New Zealanders lost their lives to suicide. While it's fantastic that we're finally talking openly about this devastating issue, we still aren't doing enough to help turn this around.

"After the release of the [2018 suicide] statistics on Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reiterated that she doesn't believe we need a suicide reduction target.

"There is no question our suicide rate is too high," she told media at her weekly post-Cabinet conference. "It's one of our biggest long-term challenges, not just as a Government, but as a nation."

She says she questions whether a target would help to bring the suicide rate down, as she has yet to see any convincing evidence.

"A target implies we have a tolerance for suicide, and we do not. The goal is for no one to be lost to suicide," (NewsHub, 26/08/2019).

To raise awareness of suicide in NZ and to raise funds for the services that offer support I'm going to "Walk it like I talk it" and walk the length of NZ, starting in March of 2020. All funds raised will be donated to the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand. You can follow my journey on my Instagram page @eatur_greenes, and share/donate to my GiveALittle campaign via this link https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/walk-it-like-i-talk-it





