Serious crash, Tikitere, Rotorua
Saturday, 14 December 2019, 4:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, Tikitere, Rotorua"
Emergency services are
at the scene of a serious single vehicle crash on State
Highway 30, Tikitere, Rotorua.
Police were called around
3:34 pm.
Initial indications state that there are serious
injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use
State Highway 32 and then State Highway 2 if travelling to
Rotorua.
Diversions will be in
place.
