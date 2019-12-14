Serious crash, Tikitere, Rotorua

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single vehicle crash on State Highway 30, Tikitere, Rotorua.

Police were called around 3:34 pm.

Initial indications state that there are serious injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use State Highway 32 and then State Highway 2 if travelling to Rotorua.

Diversions will be in place.

