24 hour delay to opening of new lanes on Northwestern Motorway

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises the opening of the new northbound traffic and bus lanes on SH16 between Lincoln Road and Westgate will be delayed for 24 hours.

The new lanes were due to open on Monday, 15 December. They will now open on Tuesday, 16 December.

The delay was caused by the need to complete the fitting of sensor loops in the road for the motorway on-ramp signals.

The city bound lanes from Westgate to Lincoln Road opened on Monday, 9 December.

The 3.5km shared path alongside the motorway will open on Thursday morning, 19 December as scheduled. The shared path extends the Northwestern Cycleway from Lincoln to Westgate.

Other improvements on SH16 include the replacement and raising of bridges over the motorway at Royal Road, Huruhuru Road and Huruhuru Creek. These have improved motorway access, safety and provide better walking and cycling facilities.

