Name release – Whakaari / White Island volcanic eruption
"Name release – Whakaari / White Island volcanic eruption "
Police are now in the position to formally release further names of victims identified following the volcanic eruption on Whakaari / White Island on Monday 9 December 2019.
Name: Matthew Robert HOLLANDER
Gender: Male
Age: 13
Citizenship: US (Australian permanent resident)
Name: Berend Lawrence HOLLANDER
Gender: Male
Age: 16
Citizenship: US (Australian permanent resident)
Name Karla Michelle MATHEWS
Gender: Female
Age: 32
Citizenship: Australia
ENDS