Dunedin Police urge motorists not to take unnecessary risks

As we get closer to Christmas, Dunedin Police has been seeing an increase in people taking unnecessary risks on our roads.

“We’ve been seeing increased instances of motorists not obeying red traffic signals, particularly when turning, and we’re concerned that it’s only a matter of time someone is injured,” says Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk, Otago Coastal Road Policing Team Leader.

“With more people travelling into the city centre for shopping there is increased congestion.

This can be frustrating, but it’s better to wait a few minutes than risk hurting yourself or someone else.”

On 4 December, a pedestrian was hit near the Vogel Street overbridge by a vehicle running a red light.

"That pedestrian was okay, but the next one might not be," says Senior Sergeant Kirk.

Police ask motorists to obey the traffic signals and, if possible, avoid driving through the centre of town, and consider other transport options if possible.

Police will also be working hard to address impairment during the lead-up to the holidays.

“With warmer weather, holidays and a busy social calendar there are increased incidents of drink driving,” says Senior Sergeant Kirk.

“Socialising is great, but drinking and driving should not be mixed.

If you’re going to drive, avoid alcohol.”

Police will be breath testing drivers day and night right through the summer period to ensure the public is safe.

“This time of year is all about spending time with friends and family.

Let’s not make it memorable for the wrong reasons.”

© Scoop Media

