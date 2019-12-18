Firearms amnesty & buy-back ends Friday 20 December

Police urge anyone who has been sitting on the fence around handing in their prohibited firearms, to take advantage of the 49 collection events still to take place before the 20 December close off date.

As expected, Police have seen a big increase in numbers over the past couple of weeks as people make sure they comply with the law and take advantage of being compensated for their prohibited firearms.

While the Firearms Amnesty and Buy-Back programme finishes this Friday, there are still plenty of opportunities for people to hand in their firearms, parts and magazines.

Police are ensuring that each district has at least one collection event open until 8pm on Friday, but recommend people get in before this to avoid the possibility of queues.

For a full list of all the collection events this week, please go to: https://www.police.govt.nz/advice-services/firearms-and-safety/firearm-law-changes-prohibited-firearms/collection-events

Police also want to emphasise the need for people to get on to their website to double check whether their firearm is prohibited or not.

Prohibited firearms include all centrefire semi-automatic firearms (including semi-automatic shotguns) and pump action shotguns that are capable of being used with a detachable magazine, or have a non-detachable tubular magazine capable of holding more than 5 rounds.

Rifles of .22 calibre or less, with a magazine (whether detachable or not) that holds 10 rounds or less, are not prohibited and neither are semi-automatic shotguns that have non-detachable, tubular magazines that hold 5 rounds or less.

Anyone still wanting to apply for an endorsement, a modification or for Unique Prohibited, get in touch now on 0800 311 311.

This needs to be done before 20 December 2019.

A video regarding the amnesty and buy-back can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjGqVJCZDfA&feature=youtu.be





