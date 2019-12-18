Hamilton City Council holiday closing hours

Hamilton City Council facilities and services have reduced opening hours over the holiday season.

The Council office on Anglesea St will close at 4.30pm on Tuesday 24 December 2019 and reopen at 7.45am on Monday 6 January 2020.

There will be no kerbside rubbish and recycling collection on Christmas Day (Wednesday 25 December) and New Year’s Day (Wednesday 1 January), rubbish and recycling will be collected one day later than usual following these days. This means if your usual collection day is a Wednesday, it will be collected on Thursday, Thursday’s collection will be collected on Friday and Friday’s collection will be collected on Saturday.

The Refuse Transfer Station and Recycling Centre on Lincoln St will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. On Sundays and other public holidays, they’re open between 10am and 3pm. Normal Monday to Saturday hours are 7.30am to 4.30pm.

If you’re spending the festive season in Hamilton, there’s lots to do! The Hamilton Gardens will be open on Christmas Day (except for the information centre and café), Waterworld, Hamilton Zoo, Waikato Museum and ArtsPost will be open every day except Christmas Day. Hamilton City Libraries and Gallagher Aquatic Centre will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and 2 January, they also have some adjusted hours over the holidays.

Our call centre remains open 24 hours, seven days a week on 07 838 6699. Any non-urgent enquiries can be sent to info@hcc.govt.nz and will be followed up when the office is open again.

Happy holidays from the team at Hamilton City Council.

For the complete list of holiday hours and rubbish and recycling collection days, visit hamilton.govt.nz/hours





