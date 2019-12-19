SkyCity Auckland brings in new decade

19 December 2019



As 2019 comes to a close and the countdown to a new decade begins, New Zealand’s largest fireworks display will once again bring the new year in with a bang. The much-loved SkyCity midnight fireworks from Auckland’s Sky Tower paired with laser and light animation display will be the first to lead the world into 2020.

The Sky Tower will shine bright in conjunction with the Auckland Harbour Bridge, and for the first time, the Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland Museum - adding another spectacular view for those positioned all around Auckland.

At the stroke of midnight, the Sky Tower will flourish in an array of dancing colours, in time with the Auckland Harbour Bridge for a dazzling light show.

The five-minute spectacular show is designed to complement SkyCity’s fireworks display and will be synchronised to a medley of popular tracks and Kiwi music on More FM (91.8 FM), of which one song will be chosen through a special on-air promotion.

Michael Ahearne, SkyCity Chief Operating Officer, says SkyCity is excited to showcase the new Sky Tower lights in this years New Year celebrations.

“We’re truly excited to watch the Sky Towers new LED’s light up the skyline, alongside Auckland’s most iconic landmarks this New Years Eve. The celebrations top off a massive night for SkyCity, with visitors coming from near and far to experience all that the precinct has to offer,” says Mr Ahearne.

The Sky Tower show is the highest fireworks display in the southern hemisphere and Auckland is the first major city in the world to celebrate the new year.

The five-minute fireworks display will begin at midnight and will see 500kg of pyrotechnics, 3500 effects, 1.6 tonne of equipment and 14kms of control cabling installed on levels 55, 61 and a new firing site at level 64, 235 metres above ground, all installed by a team of experts pyrotechnicians.

The laser animation show will feature on the northwest, east and southern sides of the Sky Tower using the brightest lasers in Australasia. The three hour show will begin at 9pm, with the countdown clock displaying at 30 minute intervals and a 60 second countdown before midnight. Timing messages will be in English and Te Reo Maori. The custom designed animation content will be uniquely New Zealand, showcasing native birds and plants as well as iconic patters and New Zealand designs.

Vector Lights on Auckland Harbour Bridge will turn on a visual extravaganza from 9pm building up to the countdown where it will pulse in time with the Sky Tower lights.

TVNZ will also broadcast Auckland’s New Year’s Eve show live on TVNZ 1, 2, DUKE, OnDemand and 1 News Now for Kiwis around the country watching from home. For those not near a television, there will also be a livestream of the fireworks on the SkyCity Auckland Facebook page, starting at 11.45pm.

SkyCity Auckland is partnering with PyroStar International and Soulstorm Lasers Ltd to deliver the New Year’s Eve laser and pyrotechnic show.

On Federal Street, SkyCity will countdown to 2020 with Ladi6 and Chong Nee and friends with all entertainment starting from 5pm.

“We’re always proud to deliver a world class celebration that’s enjoyed by millions, from all over the city as well as online and on TV, locally and globally. New Zealand is the first country to welcome the new year, and is the first time that the Sky Tower, Auckland Harbour Bridge and Auckland Museum will be lit together, which is a really exciting way to enter 2020 as a city,” says Mr Ahearne.

