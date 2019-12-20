Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hit the beach, but mind our dunes

Friday, 20 December 2019, 10:13 am
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

Coromandel's iconic beaches are a major attraction for visitors over the summer months, and with thousands more people arriving for their Christmas and New Year holidays, we all need to respect our sand dunes.

“Sand dunes protect land and properties from erosion and storms, and on many of our beaches, sand dunes are also natural habitats for native species of birds such as the dotterel," says our Council's coastal management coordinator Tanya says.

“Our dunes are always changing as they erode and build up again, in cycles,” Tanya says.

In many places, our Council has worked hard with community groups during the year to restore vulnerable dune areas with native coastal plants that help build up dunes and maintain their natural function.

“The good news is we can all play our part in these efforts by staying off the sand dunes, not driving on beach reserves or the dunes and not leaving rubbish on the beach,” Tanya says.

Dune care is for everyone
Look out for the Coastcare - Waikato signs, like those above, on our beaches reminding people to use marked access ways to get to the beach to help protect our sand dunes.

Here are some other good guidelines to follow:

• Encourage children to respect the dunes and not play on them
• Do not light fires on the dunes. Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) has declared a total fire ban in urban and rural areas across the Coromandel.
• Do not dump personal or household rubbish or greenwaste in the dunes. Do not leave rubbish on the beach fullstop!
• Respect the fences, which provide boundaries to help protect dune plants.
• Keep vehicles off the dunes. Important plants and creatures live in the dunes and motorbikes, 4WD vehicles and quad bikes harm them.
• Surf the waves, not the dunes: Sandboarding on the dunes destroys plants and loosens the sand, which allows wind erosion to occur.

Our Council is proud to be part of the Coastcare partnership, alongside the Waikato Regional Council (WRC), the Department of Conservation (DOC) and iwi, working in with Forest & Bird NZ and ratepayer groups to protect and restore our coast.

Work involves building access ways, controlling pest plants and animals, installing signs, community education and monitoring beaches for changes or problems that need attention.

Dune planting days happen frequently across the district and if you want to get involved with a planting day near you, please contact tanya.patrick@tcdc.govt.nz

Find out more about our Coastcare partnership here


Try our CoastSnap station at Brophys Beach


If you're out and about near the northern end of Brophys Beach in Whitianga, check out our new 'CoastSnap' station and be part of our community beach monitoring.

The station has a cradle to put your smartphone in and take a photo of the beach. Images can then be uploaded to a website (details at the station) and used to create a time series of coastline changes at the beach, which will help us measure that change.

The CoastSnap station at Brophys Beach is a trial and we may look to introduce this to other sites next year.

Get snapping!


Coromandel coast summer survey out now

We’ve launched a survey to find out how our residents and visitors value and use the iconic Coromandel coast.

The Coromandel Coast Summer Survey takes no more than 10 minutes to complete online and asks questions about the activities people do on our coast (eg surfing, swimming, boating, hiking, gathering shellfish or dog walking), their thoughts on coastal hazards and sea level rise and where they go for information on coastal hazards and risks.

This information is important for our Council as we are underway with our Shoreline Management Plan (SMP) Project, which is all about developing resilient coastal communities.

Find out more about the survey in our media release here.

Stay informed about our SMP project at tcdc.govt.nz/coastal

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Best Music Of 2019

This was a year where so many of the highlights came from female musicians. And not just from the obvious names (Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Angel Olsen and Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief) but also Rosalia, Little Simz, Jamila Woods, Nilufer Yanya, Aldous Harding, Doja Cat, etc etc.

But amid all that richness, there was one standout album... More>>

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 