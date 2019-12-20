Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cannabis club raid, same day as regulation announcement

Friday, 20 December 2019, 1:26 pm
Press Release: Daktory

Cannabis club raid, same day as regulation announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
20 December 2019

Thursday 19th December was a celebrated day by cannabis consumers, as the Government announced the new regulation which will be in effect as of 1 April 2020. In this regulation, any Doctor will be able to prescribe cannabis to any patient with any condition that can be helped by the natural resource. Clearly there is medical benefit to this “drug”.

The Daktory has a membership base of community members who gather together in a private club (not in the public eye) to enjoy their own cannabis. The Daktory opened at the Temperance Building in November 2019, and have created a beautiful welcoming space for members. A donated craft section for those who feel artsy, a music area for those who feel like picking up and instrument or having a jam, comfortable couches for those who want to watch something or be captivated by a light display. Members go to The Daktory to enjoy a peaceful and safe environment with like-minded people, and enjoy their medicine.

The very same day that the new regulations are released to the public, a prepared warrant is executed by the NZ Police at the 5pm opening of The Daktory club.

Dakta Green, the founder of The Daktory, was arrested and remains in police custody. A support rally took place today at Wellington District Court consisting of club members and members of the public.

A neighbour of the new Daktory venue posted on the Facebook page “ I am not a cannabis user. I am a fence sitter on which way to vote when it comes to legalising it. I am also a neighbour of this club. All I have seen from behind my twitching curtains is peace and happiness. It made me sad to watch the raid yesterday. The waste of police resources shocked me. So many police. So many police hours that could have been used on tracking down people that harm others. I’m sorry this happened guys.”

Dakta has created a peaceful environment for our community members to be. He has sat with and comforted those who face their own mortality because of illness and disease. He has created a space that doesn’t cause public nuisance, and gives those who want an alternative to alcohol and cigarettes a place they can go. He has given the cannabis community a hub where beautiful things happen. This is the man they arrested on Thursday 19th December.

As much as it was a celebrated day, it was a dark evening. People are still being actively arrested for cannabis charges, despite its imminent transition in 3 months time. Dakta Green isn’t the only one facing charges either. Green Fairies around New Zealand are still actively being arrested for helping their community. NZ Police need to stop arresting our people who are causing no harm. With the change of regulation a mere 3 months away, maybe it’s time to stop focusing on cannabis as a dangerous drug and focus on the real issues our community is facing.

Now more than ever, Dakta needs help with financial support for law fees to fight these charges. You can donate through his verified give-a-little page:
https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/dakta-green-freedom-funds

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Daktory on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Best Music Of 2019

This was a year where so many of the highlights came from female musicians. And not just from the obvious names (Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Angel Olsen and Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief) but also Rosalia, Little Simz, Jamila Woods, Nilufer Yanya, Aldous Harding, Doja Cat, etc etc.

But amid all that richness, there was one standout album... More>>

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 