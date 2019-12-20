Cannabis club raid, same day as regulation announcement

20 December 2019

Thursday 19th December was a celebrated day by cannabis consumers, as the Government announced the new regulation which will be in effect as of 1 April 2020. In this regulation, any Doctor will be able to prescribe cannabis to any patient with any condition that can be helped by the natural resource. Clearly there is medical benefit to this “drug”.

The Daktory has a membership base of community members who gather together in a private club (not in the public eye) to enjoy their own cannabis. The Daktory opened at the Temperance Building in November 2019, and have created a beautiful welcoming space for members. A donated craft section for those who feel artsy, a music area for those who feel like picking up and instrument or having a jam, comfortable couches for those who want to watch something or be captivated by a light display. Members go to The Daktory to enjoy a peaceful and safe environment with like-minded people, and enjoy their medicine.

The very same day that the new regulations are released to the public, a prepared warrant is executed by the NZ Police at the 5pm opening of The Daktory club.

Dakta Green, the founder of The Daktory, was arrested and remains in police custody. A support rally took place today at Wellington District Court consisting of club members and members of the public.

A neighbour of the new Daktory venue posted on the Facebook page “ I am not a cannabis user. I am a fence sitter on which way to vote when it comes to legalising it. I am also a neighbour of this club. All I have seen from behind my twitching curtains is peace and happiness. It made me sad to watch the raid yesterday. The waste of police resources shocked me. So many police. So many police hours that could have been used on tracking down people that harm others. I’m sorry this happened guys.”

Dakta has created a peaceful environment for our community members to be. He has sat with and comforted those who face their own mortality because of illness and disease. He has created a space that doesn’t cause public nuisance, and gives those who want an alternative to alcohol and cigarettes a place they can go. He has given the cannabis community a hub where beautiful things happen. This is the man they arrested on Thursday 19th December.

As much as it was a celebrated day, it was a dark evening. People are still being actively arrested for cannabis charges, despite its imminent transition in 3 months time. Dakta Green isn’t the only one facing charges either. Green Fairies around New Zealand are still actively being arrested for helping their community. NZ Police need to stop arresting our people who are causing no harm. With the change of regulation a mere 3 months away, maybe it’s time to stop focusing on cannabis as a dangerous drug and focus on the real issues our community is facing.

Now more than ever, Dakta needs help with financial support for law fees to fight these charges. You can donate through his verified give-a-little page:

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/dakta-green-freedom-funds

