Unexplained death, Upper Hutt
Saturday, 21 December 2019, 10:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Unexplained death, Upper Hutt"
Police are investigating
following the death of a 42-year-old man in Upper Hutt last
night.
Police responded to a report of an injured man at
an address on Flora McCurdy Walk, Ebdentown, about
8:10pm.
Medical attention was administered, however the
man died at the scene.
Police are treating the death as
unexplained and a scene guard remains in place.
If anyone
has any information that may assist Police, they are urged
to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On The Best Music Of 2019
This was a year where so many of the highlights came from female musicians. And not just from the obvious names (Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Angel Olsen and Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief) but also Rosalia, Little Simz, Jamila Woods, Nilufer Yanya, Aldous Harding, Doja Cat, etc etc.
But amid all that richness, there was one standout album... More>>