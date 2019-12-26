Body of missing swimmer located - Waipu

December 25, 2019

The body of a missing swimmer has been located in Bream Bay, near Waipu.

Police were advised at 10.10am that a person had gotten into difficulty while swimming in the bay.

Police Search and Rescue, Coastguard, a rescue helicopter and Ruakaka Surf Club lifeguards took part in the search operation, however, the body of the swimmer was located around midday in the water.

A local Kaumatua will attend to bless the scene.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.





