Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kiwis Explore New Foods Due To Rise Of Meal Kits

Thursday, 13 February 2020, 3:28 pm
Press Release: Canstar

New Zealand was once a land of meat-and-three-veg dinners, but Kiwis have become increasingly experimental with their eating habits, a Canstar Blue survey shows.

The survey researched the Most Satisfied Customers for Meal Kits, which was won by HelloFresh, the Berlin-based company that entered the New Zealand market in 2018.

The survey revealed how the growing popularity of meal kits is changing New Zealanders’ habits, including 47% saying they have tried different foods as a result of having meal kits.

The survey also revealed the environmental and health concerns New Zealanders have around their food, with 48% saying more should be done to promote healthy eating in New Zealand, and 36% saying there is too much packaging used in meal kits.

A significant majority of respondents were also concerned about cost, saying food in New Zealand was more expensive than in other countries. Just over half of the respondents believed GST should be removed from fresh produce.

Just over 50% of respondents spend between $101 and $200 on groceries every week, while 21% spend between $50 and $100. At the extremes, 3% spend less than $50 and 5% spend over $300.

Canstar’s research showed the main drivers of customer satisfaction for meal kits were value for money, taste of the food, and variety of meals. Other drivers of satisfaction were flexibility, customer service, freshness of food and reliability and timing of deliveries. HelloFresh received 5 stars in the majority of satisfaction drivers, including taste and variety.

“Meal kits are becoming more popular and Kiwis are using them to explore recipes and ideas they might not have previously considered,” said Jose George, General Manager of Canstar New Zealand.

“But with the popularity come some frustrations - Kiwis are not fans of extra packaging, and feel like our fresh food is too expensive.

“But meal kits can be a great way to save on food wastage, and meal kit companies do look for ways of cutting down on packaging.”

“It’s interesting to see how many respondents support the removal of GST on fresh food. This idea has been discussed in the political realm for some time, but could be a very tricky policy to implement,” Mr George added. “I don’t expect it will happen any time soon, so Kiwis should probably look at other ways to cut down on their grocery budgets.

“Keeping an eye out for specials, trying different supermarkets, and participating in loyalty programmes can all be helpful to managing budgets over time.”

Olaf Vreeburg, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of HelloFresh New Zealand, said “at HelloFresh, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, from our recipes developed, from customer feedback, to our choice of delivery days and flexible subscription.

“We're thrilled to receive this Canstar award, as our focus is always on ensuring we deliver the best possible product and service for Kiwi households. The receipt of this award, together with the popularity of HelloFresh in New Zealand so far, is tremendous validation of our product and how well it fits with the lifestyles of busy Kiwis all over.

“And, we’re excited to further develop our product to serve an even greater range of needs through 2020 and beyond.”

For further information please visit the Canstar NZ site here.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Canstar on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

ALSO:

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

ALSO:

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

ALSO:

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 