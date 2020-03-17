Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Queenstown COVID-19 Case

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 4:25 pm
Southern District Health Board

Southern DHB are alerting people who may have been in locations in Queenstown and Christchurch that they may have come into contact with a COVID-19 case.

These relate to people who may have been in the proximity of case eight, a Danish tourist in New Zealand who tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health South have completed extensive contact tracing to notify anyone considered a close contact of the case.

It is important for public health teams to notify the public about the movements of infectious cases to maintain awareness of possible transmission and ensure everyone monitors their own health.

The following locations relate to possible casual contacts by members of the public that can’t be identified through contact tracing. Casual contacts are people who may have come into contact with the individual, but for less than 15 minutes and/or at a distance of less than two metres.

The risk in these instances is considered to be low. Those who believe they may have come into contact with the case are advised to monitor their health and call Healthline if they develop symptoms.

LocationDates/timesRisk to public
Taxi from Christchurch airport to North South Holiday Park about 9am10 MarchCasual contact – low risk
North South Holiday Park, Christchurch Shared bathroom facilities10 - 11 MarchCasual contact – low risk

Lakeview Holiday Park, Queenstown

Shared bathroom facilities

11 - 14 MarchCasual contacts – low risk

The case went to one restaurant in Queenstown. CCTV footage shows that she did not have close contact with any staff or customers. The restaurant has been informed and a deep clean has taken place.

In the other locations the tourist was known to have visited, other sources of information have been used to identify individuals she may have come into contact with. Those people have been reached and there is no further risk to the public In relation to these.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Susan Jack says that, “anyone who develops a cough, fever, sore throat or difficulty breathing and was at any of the locations and thinks they might have been exposed to COVID-19 should immediately self- isolate and seek advice from Healthline 0800 358 5453.”

Everyone in the community can support efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

  • Self-isolating if advised to following travel, exposure to COVID-19 or if symptomatic
  • Wash and dry hands frequently
  • Practise cough etiquette (maintain distance, cover coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or your elbow and wash and dry hands).

Information will be regularly updated on the Ministry of Health website and the Southern Health website.

