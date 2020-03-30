Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wither Hills And Victoria Domain Mountain Bike Parks To Close

Monday, 30 March 2020, 4:58 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Following recent rainfall and discussion with the Marlborough Mountain Bike Club, Council has decided to close its mountain bike parks in Blenheim’s Wither Hills Farm Park and Picton’s Victoria Domain.

Deputy Mayor and Assets and Services Committee Chair Nadine Taylor said: “Council is following the Government’s Covid-19 guidance closely and we want to minimise the potential risk of injury to mountain bikers, which could result in emergency callouts or compromise our emergency and health workers.”

“This is also consistent with other potentially risky pastimes such as fishing and tramping, which have also been restricted.”

“The current national advice is that people should stay home or stay local. In line with this advice, if people have to drive to their place of recreation or travel beyond their immediate neighbourhood then they’ve probably gone too far.”

Walking the upper tracks of the Wither Hills and Victoria Domain outside the mountain bike parks is permitted. These are open areas with wide trails. Biking can still take place on the easier bike-designated trails outside the mountain bike park areas.

“Please always maintain two-metre physical distancing and stay within your ‘bubble’. Where possible, gates have been left open. Please avoid directly touching closed gates - wear gloves or use hand sanitiser before and after opening and closing, and wash your hands thoroughly when you return home. Please take extra care and exercise within your ability.”

“If behaviour is not consistent with the Government’s lockdown guidance, Council would consider further park closures. Let’s hope that is not the case because the open space exercise opportunities are very beneficial for all of us during this challenging time,” says Nadine.

Signage will be put up advising the public of the changes.

For further information go to www.marlborough.govt.nz

