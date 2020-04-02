Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Chamber Supports Council Proposed Rates Payment Deferral, Awaits Further Details

Thursday, 2 April 2020, 8:18 pm
Press Release: Wellington Chamber Of Commerce

The proposals considered at today’s Wellington City Council meeting are the start of what the city needs, says the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has said Council will look to fast-track a suite of City Council initiatives, that aim to soften the impact of COVID-19.

"What we’ve seen recommended in the proposed Pandemic Response Plan is a good start," says John Milford, Chief Executive, Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"Now we wait to see the final package, and what it will mean for the city.

The Chamber urges all Councillors to work together to quickly put in place the details.

"While not settled today, we understand there will be a range of rates options, including rates freeze.

"Right now we have businesses who are making tough decisions, trying to do whatever they can to keep their staff employed while others are forced to close. Wellington businesses pay nearly half the total rate-take, and pay the highest proportion of rates in the country. Wellington businesses can’t afford more costs right now.

"We would also strongly support the recommendation that for rates deferrals, and the requirement that any deferment for commercial ratepayers must ensure that benefits are passed onto business tenants.

"Shortening payment time-frames for suppliers who provide goods and services to Council from 20 to 7 days will also help with those businesses' cash flow at this time.

"Finally we would support bringing forward investment for infrastructure projects, but urge the Council to work closely with Central Government, given funding and financial implications."

© Scoop Media

Find more from Wellington Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Changes Hitting The Economy, Work, And The Benefit System

The economy may be falling like a rock but it hasn’t hit the bottom of the well yet, here or anywhere else. Time is so stretched – early March feels like a distant country – that planning rationally for what the economy might look like in two, three, six months or a year feels more like an exercise in science fantasy. Treasury projections have never been particularly reliable (too rosy by far, usually) but they’re what we’ve got right now. In the foreseeable… will unemployment really be in double figures and/or up to one third of the entire work force? Yes, quite possibly... More>>

ALSO:



 
 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 