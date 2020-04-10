Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Being Prepared In Your Bubble

Friday, 10 April 2020, 7:16 am
Press Release: Emergency Management Canterbury

This morning’s 4.3 shallow shake in Christchurch was felt by many and is a timely reminder to think about what you can do to be prepared for other hazards, from within in your bubble, said Canterbury Civil Defence Group Controller Neville Reilly.

“The most important thing right now is everyone staying at home. However, the moderate quake many of us in Christchurch felt this morning is a timely reminder that we are still susceptible to other hazards.

“While there is a huge effort underway to coordinate our COVID-19 response, we’re also planning for how we will respond if another event occurs at the same time. Unfortunately, COVID-19 hasn’t reduced our risk of flood, earthquake or other hazards we’ve learnt to live with in New Zealand.

“This Easter is a great time to look around your home and think about what preparedness jobs you could do from within your bubble.

“Discuss a plan with your other bubble members about where you would drop, cover and hold, and what your evacuation plan is if needed. Is there anything that needs fixing down that you could do with tools you have at home? Or you could make a list of things you need to follow up on after lockdown is lifted.”

Getting prepared from home

Work out what supplies you might need, including what you already have at home and make a list of what you need to get after lockdown.

Check your supply of stored water – learn more about how much you need and how to store it.

Review your plan – or make a new one – and tailor it to the current situation. Think about how you’d evacuate if needed while sticking with your bubble and maintaining physical distance from others.

Make your home safer by securing heavy furniture or storing loose items. If you need tools or equipment that you don’t already have at home, make a list of what you need to get after lockdown is lifted.

See more at: https://getready.govt.nz/prepared/household/

More information about the COVID-19 response 

The central source of information is covid19.govt.nz and the Unite Against Covid-19 Facebook page.

For regional and local-specific information, please follow the Canterbury Civil Defence Facebook page, and local council websites and social media channels.

A welfare help line, 0800 24 24 11, is operating Canterbury-wide to help vulnerable people with critical needs access support during Level 4 restrictions.

