Shovel Ready Projects In Nelson Tasman Submitted To Government

The Nelson Tasman Region has submitted 27 projects to the Infrastructure Industry Reference Group, the task force set up by the Government to seek out ‘shovel-ready’ infrastructure projects to stimulate the economy and reduce the economic impact of COVID-19. Fourteen of these were identified as priority projects.

The total cost of the prioritised projects is $721.5m and the request from government $155.4m, collectively they represent direct employment of 2,434.

The process to identify and submit projects was managed through the recently established Project Kōkiri. A collaboration between Nelson City Council, Tasman District Council, Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce and the Nelson Regional Development Agency. The purpose of Project Kōkiri is to provide clarity and action on the region’s economic restart and recovery plan.

All projects were reviewed by Project Kōkiri’s governance group made up of Local Government Leaders, key Business Leaders, and Iwi, and were prioritised based on the project’s readiness; projects with a total cost of $10m; none or minimal complex barriers to proceed; and those that deliver an element of public good.

NRDA Chair, Meg Matthews says that there are advantages to taking a regional approach.

“In presenting a regional bid that aligns our competitive advantage and supports economic drivers, we are better positioned to leverage this, and any future Central Government investments, as we move through response into recovery mode."

Nelson City Council Mayor Rachel Reese said the effects of the COVID-19 recovery must be intergenerational.

“The chosen projects will not just provide a much-needed stimulus to our economy right now, but provide benefits for future generations of people living in Te Tauihu. These projects will improve our water and food security, sustainable transport systems and affordable housing. The impact of this virus was beyond our control, but what we can control is what we choose to do next, and this will define how our response will be remembered for years to come.”

The Te Tauihu Intergenerational Strategy was integral to the prioritisation process and provides the context for shaping the focus and application of the wider economic restart and recovery plan, with the Shovel Ready Projects being just the first phase of this plan. At the heart of the Te Tauhihu strategy is the wellbeing of the people and places in Te Tauihu.

The projects submitted came from both local authorities and the private sector and include the following:

• Waimea Community Dam / Hydro Power Station

• TDC Three Waters bundle

• Nelson Regional WasteWater bundle

• Regional Active Transport package

• Rocks Road Shared Pathway

• Nelson Affordable Housing Stimulus Package

• Nelson Safety & Network Improvements

• Rural Connectivity

• Port Tarakohe

Not all projects were seeking funding, some requested non-financial support to enable streamlined procurement and consenting processes.

© Scoop Media

