Marlborough Resumes Flights To Wellington, Auckland And Christchurch

With New Zealand moving to Level 2 on Thursday, flights to and from Marlborough Airport are starting up again.

Airport Chief Executive Dean Heiford says it’s great to see flight activity getting underway already.

“From Monday 18 May we’ll have a daily Air New Zealand flight to and from Wellington seven days a week, departing Blenheim at 4.50pm.”

“From Monday 25 May, additional flights to and from Wellington begin and then from Monday 1 June, morning flights to and from Auckland begin.”

“From 1 June the daily Air New Zealand schedule to and from Wellington increases to three flights a day during the week and two flights each on a Saturday and Sunday.”

“The Sounds Air schedule begins this Thursday 14 May with flights to and from Wellington and from Monday 18 May to and from Christchurch.”

Mayor John Leggett says the news has sent a very positive buzz through Marlborough.

“This means business travellers and visitors from the North Island and Christchurch can once again access Blenheim and the Top of the South through our two airlines.”

“This is another shot in the arm for Marlborough’s economy and we’ll be welcoming our visitors as warmly as ever.”

For details on flight schedules please go to the Air New Zealand website at https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/book or to Sounds Air at https://www.soundsair.com/

For information on Marlborough Airport operations, facilities, rental cars, parking and transfers go to https://www.marlboroughairport.co.nz/

For further information contact Dean Heiford on 021 246 2642.

