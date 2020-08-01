Police Appeal For Help Following Invercargill Robbery

Police are appealing for the public’s help following an aggravated robbery in Invercargill.

About 9.20pm on Thursday 30 July a man entered the Gladstone Night 'n Day, presented what appeared to be firearm and demanded money from the shop assistant.

A member of the public intervened before a second man entered the store and stabbed him.

The two offenders fled in a red two-door Honda Civic stolen from Pork Pie Lane earlier in the evening.

The vehicle, which was located in the Glouchester Street/Drury Lane area on Thursday night, is also thought to have been involved in a petrol drive-off.

The first offender was wearing a black hooded ‘Ford’ sweatshirt, black sneakers, dark blue ‘Champion’ trackpants, black beanie and white gloves.

The second was wearing a black hooded ‘LA’ sweatshirt with jeans and scuffs, and had a red bandana over his face.

Police ask anyone living in the Glouchester Street/Drury Lane area to check their property for anything that may have been discarded by the men.

Anyone with information in relation to this case is asked to call 105 and quote file number 200731/0942, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

The man who was stabbed remains in hospital in a stable condition.

