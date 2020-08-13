Te Puna Reo O Whitianga Fundraiser

Creative Mercury Bay is proud to support Te Puna Reo o Whitianga with their yearly fundraiser event on Saturday 12th September at the Mercury Bay Club, Whitianga.

The fundraiser involves a community event including an afternoon market, raffles and entertainment, followed by a music event with The Harmonic Resonators, a popular NZ music group who primarily sing Māori waiata. This event will celebrate Te Wiki ō te Reo Māori (Māori language week) and Te Puna Reo o Whitianga’s second birthday as the only bilingual playgroup in Whitianga. We hope to encourage our community to support the development of te reo Māori by having a go at using te reo Māori more regularly.

Markets: 12pm to 4pm (gold coin koha for entry)

Craft Stalls, Kai, Kapa Haka, Waiata, Raffles

Te Puna Reo o Whitianga mums & bubs will do an opening karakia and some waiata

Homai Te Pakipaki winner Richard Shelford-Woodcock singing performance

Mercury Bay Area School students performing waiata

Year 5/6 kapa haka ropu performing kapa haka

Yummy kai available to buy - boil up, fry bread and steamed pudding

Poihakena Portraits doing cultural-styled photos at Bess Kingi's house (book via their Facebook page)

The Harmonic Resonators: 7pm

Doors open at 6pm. Local opening act (TBC)

Tickets: $25 early bird rate for first 50 tickets, $30 after that. $35 door sales.

Available at Mercury Bay Pharmacy or Eventbrite (on sale Monday 17th August)

Kaua he whakamā ki te korerō Māori, Don’t be shy to speak Māori,

Akahoa he iti, he tāonga. No matter how little, treasure it.

Te Puna Reo o Whitianga is a not-for-profit community group which provides a playgroup that embraces te reo Māori and te ao Māori (Māori language and world views). Te Puna Reo o Whitianga offers an opportunity for whānau and tamariki/children to meet regularly in an environment based on tikanga Māori. Our kaupapa is centred on fostering tamariki to learn, play and grow and for whānaungatanga (relationships) between parents and whānau that prioritises te reo Māori, tikanga Māori and te ao Māori.

This is a whānau run playgroup that relies on the support of our community to provide resources and opportunities for our tamariki to learn, play and grow. Our goal is to raise money through this fundraiser in September so that we can upgrade our facility by adding a deck to increase our space for our playgroup that is growing in numbers. The tamariki of our community will benefit from your support by having a fit-for-purpose and child-friendly space.

Creative Mercury Bay, also known as CMB, is a Whitianga based charitable arts trust formed in 2012 to meet the growing need for arts events, workshops and infrastructure in the Mercury Bay area. Their core purpose is to develop and nurture enjoyment, participation and education in the arts and contribute towards building a sustainable arts infrastructure in the community. The CMB Trust currently consists of three trustees, two sub-committee members, three professional advisors and four patrons. All volunteer their time and skills to Creative Mercury Bay. More information is available on the Creative Mercury Bay website.

The Harmonic Resonators are an acoustic country/folk band based in Tauranga New Zealand, led by frontman Jeremy Hantler, with lush harmonies and tasty strings from special guests. For further details, please check out their Facebook page.

Marketing collateral

To help promote Te Puna Reo o Whitianga Fundraiser we’ve supplied you with a low-res version of the A4 poster (e-Flyer), which can be shared on digital channels including websites and social media outlets. If you require a print version, please get in contact with us.

We have also provided a copy of a social media post (that can be used on FB and Instagram), a banner that can be used on Facebook or your website, the Creative Mercury Bay and Te Puna Reo o Whitianga logos.

All of this artwork is available to download HERE.

