Strong Wind Warning For Gisborne - Orange
Sunday, 27 September 2020, 7:09 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and
unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially
for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.
Issued:
8:43pm Saturday, 26th September 2020
Area: Gisborne and
Hawkes Bay about and north of Hastings
Valid: 3:00am
Sunday to 2:00pm Sunday
North to northwest gales are
forecast to be severe at times, with gusts reaching 120
km/h.
