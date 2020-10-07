Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Holidays Sees Surge In Kids Fishing

Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

Fish & Game has seen a surge of interest in fishing these school holidays, with parents and children making the most of the great spring weather to get out on the water following the season opening last week.

The new freshwater fishing season started October 1, during the first week of the school holidays, which was perfect timing for parents looking for a boredom buster for their kids, according to Wellington Fish & Game manager Phil Teal.

“Fishing is a great activity for parents looking to do something different to entertain their children over the semester break.

“Mums and dads are increasingly frustrated at the amount of time their kids spend on screens, particularly over the school holidays and during lockdown.

“It’s great to hear that many children and families have been getting into some healthy outdoor activity this break, and lots have been having success too with good catches reported.”

Fish & Game staff, rangers, and local retailers have all noticed an increase in angling activity and interest. Mr Teal says this is likely due to a number of factors, including the weather and Covid-related issues.

“To be fair, the weather in the lower North Island is often temperamental at this time of year. It has been unseasonably settled so far this spring, at least over the holidays, providing the perfect opportunity to get kids outside.

“I think the freedom we’re now experiencing post lock-down is also a factor – many people aren’t taking outdoor pursuits for granted the way they perhaps did before Covid struck.

“From a personal perspective, I get a great sense of well-being from spending time fishing with my family. We don’t always have to catch something, it’s just a relaxing pursuit that lets you temporarily escape the pressures of life – Who doesn’t need a bit of that in these times?”

He’s encouraging parents to make the most of the last few days of the holidays, as well as the forecast settled weekend weather, to get kids engaged in “the ultimate boredom buster”.

“Kids love fishing when given the opportunity and the great thing about living in the lower North Island is that everyone lives close to a river or stream with trout in it.

“Children under 12 can fish for free and for larger family groups the Family Season Licence is awesome value for money.”

Fish & Game has a wealth of information on how to get started in angling available on their website, or contact Wellington Fish & Game on (06)359-0409.

