Whitireia Partners With Wellington Free Ambulance To Host Restart A Heart Day And Help Save Lives

This will be the third time Whitireia and Wellington Free Ambulance have partnered to promote international ‘Restart a Heart Day’, but the first time they are hosting the event on campus.

Commenting on the event Mark Oldershaw, Chief Executive Officer at Whitireia and WelTec, said: “This is an amazing opportunity for the public to learn a potentially life-saving skill in a friendly, low-pressure and encouraging environment.

“We all understand the importance of responding quickly when someone is having a medical emergency but we do not necessarily know the best steps to take. The public will have an opportunity to see what to do in an emergency, and this could give them the skills to save a life.”

Wellington Free Ambulance staff, supported by Whitireia first-year paramedic students, will be at the Porirua campus between 11am and 2pm on Friday to show anyone interested what to do and why.

“It’s a great opportunity, so if you are nearby, please come along. You never know when a friend, family member or colleague may need your help!” concluded Mark.

Whitireia is one of only two New Zealand providers of a paramedic degree and the unique Whitireia and Wellington Free Ambulance academic-clinical partnership delivery model for the degree ensures students are well prepared for employment as paramedics in New Zealand and internationally.