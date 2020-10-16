Update: Suspicious Item On Waiwaka Terrace, New Plymouth Secured

Taranaki Police can confirm that a suspicious object that was located earlier on Waiwaka Terrace in New Plymouth has been secured.

Police were notified of the object just before 2pm and NZDF's EOD team was called to inspect it.

Police cordoned off the area while EOD examined the object and removed it from the location.

Area Commander Inspector Belinda Dewar said incidents involving suspicious packages occur from time to time and emergency services have to take appropriate steps to keep the public safe.

“Our advice to anyone who may find a suspicious package is not to approach or move it but to remove themselves to a safe distance and ring 111.

The agencies involved in managing such incidents have well practised systems to deal with them and minimise the risk to themselves or to the public.”

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information please contact Police on 105 quoting job number P044042842.

Information can also be provided anonymously via 0800 555 111.

Following the incident the roads have now reopened.

Police would like to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation.

--- Area Commander Inspector Belinda Dewar - Taranaki

© Scoop Media

