Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Gene Editing Forum: Stacked Attack On GM Regulation

Monday, 19 October 2020, 7:56 am
Press Release: GE Free NZ

The AgScience Canterbury forum on Gene editing is being held in Lincoln on the 21 October [1] under the premise that there is ‘urgent need for wide and well-informed discussion and debate about gene editing’, yet the programme is stacked with embedded interest proponents of GE, stifling balanced debate on the evidence so far. [2]

The AgScience Lincoln Forum is choosing to ignore The Royal Society Expert Panel report. The Royal Society has already conducted meetings on GE throughout the country. The meeting participants were canvassed on the use of gene editing technology in plants, animals and pests. Many participants had serious concerns and felt it was not something New Zealand needed.

“It is highly concerning that yet again this debate does not focus on the science of Gene Editing but a selection of people who are compromised by commercial interests and who are lobbying for the removal of GE regulation,” said Jon Carapiet, spokesperson for GE Free NZ.

The Forum comes at a time when concerns are being raised about the dangers of using Gene Editing technologies (GE) to genetically engineer living organisms and turn them into commodities that can be owned and traded to benefit corporate patent holders.

Studies in the last year have shown that GE is not a stable and safe technology; GE Organisms are riddled with imprecise, unintended mutations and off target effects, many overlooked for the expediency of commercialisation. All untested and potentially dangerous to the environment and consumers.

As we reset our vision for the future we must stop destabalising and destroying the natural environment. Gene Editing is a powerful set of unproven genetic engineering techniques that must be regulated.

The Government must ensure that any advanced GE technologies continue to be regulated.

References:

[1] https://www.agscience.org.nz/canterbury-forum-2020-gene-editing/

[2] Advanced Gene Editing Technologies- https://www.gefree.org.nz/documents/advanced-gene-editing-technologies-gmo-2-0/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GE Free NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Election 2020: The People Decide

Labour has won a decisive and historic election.

Jacinda Ardern delivered the party an outright majority in Parliament and won a swathe of usually 'true blue' electorates.

Labour 64 seats, National 35, ACT 10, Greens 10, Māori Party 1


Election Night Numbers: Electoral Commission Results

 

Poll: Labour On 46%, National 31%, While Greens And ACT Both On 8%

Tonight's political poll puts Labour on 46 percent and National on 31 percent with just one day remaining until election day. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Winston Peters Returns To Tauranga In Final Campaign Sprint

NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the final campaign sprint after a marathon tour of the whole country as he fights for his political survival, writes Jo Moir. More>>

ALSO:

Election: Labour Releases Full Manifesto

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:


Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 