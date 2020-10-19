Join In Family History Month At Marlborough District Library

Marlborough District Library in Blenheim is celebrating family history throughout October with a number of free events highlighting the resources available at the library.

A series of talks, including getting started with your family history and The Carnactic Heritage Project are running each Friday in October. The talks, presented by the Blenheim Family History Group and the Marlborough Museum, are held between 12.15 pm and 12.45 pm, covering the following:

Friday 23 October - The Carnatic Heritage Project. The Carnatic ship arrived in Picton in 1875 bringing immigrants directly to Marlborough from London.

Friday 30 October - ‘Just a few lines’ discussing correspondence prior to 1920.

Free two-hour online courses for beginners to genealogy are running on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Courses include tips for searching Ancestry.com and census, births, deaths, marriages, parish and shipping records. On Thursday 29 October a special course is running on the Top of the South online history database, The Prow.

Places for these courses are limited, so please contact the library to register, Ph: 03 520 7491.

Every Wednesday a member of the Blenheim Family History Group is available between 1.00 pm and 3.00 pm to answer questions about your specific research.

