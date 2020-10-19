Police Seek Mathew Kidman

Police are currently seeking Matthew Kidman, 40, who has a number of warrants for his arrest.

Police believe he could be in the South Island or wider Wellington area.

He is known to have strong links in Wellington.

Kidman is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Police immediately by calling 111.

Anyone else who has any information on his whereabouts is asked contact Police on 111.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

