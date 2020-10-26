Nelson Police Seeking Help In Assault Investigation

Police investigating an assault in Nelson are seeking further help from the public.

It involved a male and a female, who were in a green Subaru Legacy on St Vincent Street around 11am on Saturday 17 October.

If you saw what happened or have any information which may help Police, please get in touch over the phone or online at 105, and reference file number 201017/9964.

