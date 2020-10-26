Nelson Police Seeking Help In Assault Investigation
Monday, 26 October 2020, 3:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating an assault in Nelson are seeking
further help from the public.
It involved a male and a
female, who were in a green Subaru Legacy on St Vincent
Street around 11am on Saturday 17 October.
If you saw
what happened or have any information which may help Police,
please get in touch over the phone or online at 105, and
reference file number
201017/9964.
